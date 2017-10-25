Police: 8-year-old brings gun to San Ramon school

SAN RAMON (KRON) — Police are investigating an incident involving an 8-year-old bringing a firearm to school Wednesday.
The San Ramon Police Department acknowledged the incident on Twitter at around 4 p.m.
Further details were not immediately made available.
Police said they will release more information later.
SRPD currently investigating the incident involving the 8 year old who brought a firearm to school. More info to be released later.
— San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) October 25, 2017
