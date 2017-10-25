Raiders WR Amari Cooper downplays big game

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (89) runs past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Eric Murray (21) and defensive back Ron Parker (38) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif. By moving Cooper around, the Raiders were finally able to get their star receiver going last week. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Amari Cooper has spent most of this season answering questions about why he hasn’t been catching more passes after becoming the ninth receiver to top 1,000 yards in each of his first two years with the Oakland Raiders.

Instead of gloating after coming off the best game of his career with 11 catches for 210 yards last week against Kansas City, Cooper maintained the same even-keeled persona.

“I just play, man,” Cooper said Wednesday. “You try to play good every week. If it doesn’t happen I just move on. If I do play good, I just move on.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s