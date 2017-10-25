San Francisco to require stores to report meat antibiotics

By Published:
FILE PHOTO In this photo taken May 19, 2015, meat labels are seen at a grocery store in Washington. It's now harder to find out where your meat was born, raised and slaughtered. After more than a decade of wrangling, Congress repealed a meat labeling law last month that required retailers to include the animal’s country of origin on packages of pork and beef. It's a major victory for the meat industry, which has fought the law in Congress and the courts since the early 2000s. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A new San Francisco ordinance makes the city the first in the country to require large chain grocery stores to report which antibiotics are used in the raw meat they sell.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the ordinance was signed into law Tuesday after unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors last week.

It will require grocery stores with 25 locations or more, such as Safeway, Target and Trader Joe’s, to report antibiotic use by their suppliers to the city Department of the Environment.

The information will not be printed on food labels but will be available to the public on the department’s website, the report says.

Representatives from the meat and grocery industries have criticized the move as costly, unnecessary and potentially confusing to consumers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s