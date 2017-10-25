SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The Santa Rosa housing crisis has worsened after the deadly North Bay Firestorm.

Neighborhoods such as the Coffey Park neighborhood are completely destroyed.

“The fact is that we have (an) extreme shortage of inventory…to begin with,” Realtor Mike Kelly said.

That was the status of the available housing market in Sonoma County prior to the North Bay wildfire, said Kelly, who is with Keller Williams Realty in Santa Rosa.

The housing inventory situation is much worse now.

Kelly says there are a lot of variables at play here.

“What’s it like?” Kelly said. “Right now, we have insurance companies with clients that are used to a certain lifestyle. So, you may hear of rents in the $10,000, $15,000 range.”

It may sound like price gouging to some, but Kelly explains why that is not the case.

“You think everybody is price gouging in Sonoma County but not necessarily. It is something that they are already used to.”

He says that is because many of the homes destroyed in the fire were valued at over $1 million.

He says those residents are used to a certain type of lifestyle.

Then, there are homeowners in the median price range.

“A thousand families displaced in Coffey Park who were in the 450 to 600 range [$450,000 to $600,000], they need to find rentals,” Kelly said.

Then, there are folks working in the service industry.

They need housing as well.

“Where do you put those people?” Kelly said. “If you don’t, what happens to your service sector? You want to come up, drink some wine, go to a winery, have somebody pour it for you. They can’t afford to live here anymore.”

So, is there an immediate answer?

“We are at the very early stages of getting (a) policy on the ground,” Kelly said. “Right now, the city councils, the board of supervisors, all of our leadership teams, all of the builders, all of the contractors who know they will be working for the next three or four years. They are saying, ‘OK guys. Let’s sit down and figure out what we are going to do.'”

Just when it sounded like it couldn’t get any worse, he says there is a lack of contractors needed to build new housing.

“You can’t get contractors today,” Kelly said. “You can’t get subs to bid today.”

And why is that?

“Because there are none around,” Kelly said.

Kelly said as a result, some residents may have no other choice but to find housing outside of Sonoma County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES