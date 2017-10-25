Shanahan willing to gauge interest in Staley at deadline

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Wednesday he’s open to having trade discussions about Joe Staley with the trade deadline looming.

But it’s going to take a lot to pry the standout left tackle from San Francisco.

“Joe is a guy that I definitely want here and definitely a guy I wouldn’t want to lose by any means. I’m not going to sit here, if anybody called for any one of our players, it’s not like you just hang up the phone. If people want to offer the world, you’ve always got to listen,” Shanahan said.