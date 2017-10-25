Shanahan willing to gauge interest in Staley at deadline

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks at a news conference after a 40-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers are still searching for their first wiin under coach Shanahan. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan indicated Wednesday he’s open to having trade discussions about Joe Staley with the trade deadline looming.

But it’s going to take a lot to pry the standout left tackle from San Francisco.

“Joe is a guy that I definitely want here and definitely a guy I wouldn’t want to lose by any means. I’m not going to sit here, if anybody called for any one of our players, it’s not like you just hang up the phone. If people want to offer the world, you’ve always got to listen,” Shanahan said.

