Tiger Woods set to enter plea bargain for DUI arrest

By Published:
Tiger Woods
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017, file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on the 10th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The attorney for Woods says the golfer will not attend his arraignment on a driving under the influence charge. Under court rules, Woods’ attorney can enter a not guilty plea on his behalf Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Any other plea would require Woods’ attendance.(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

FLORIDA(KRON) – The hearing where Tiger Woods is expected to enter a diversion program for intoxicated drivers has been moved from Wednesday to Friday. No reason was given for the change.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school along with other conditions.

Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system.

