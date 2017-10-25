Trump blasts Republicans who criticized him on Twitter

WASHINGTON (KRON) —President Donald Trump is lashing out at two Republican senators who seared him with criticism.

Trump commented on Twitter Wednesday about Senators Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee. Trump says both are not running for re-election because “they had zero chance of being elected.” He adds: “Now act so hurt & wounded!”

Jeff Flake, with an 18% approval rating in Arizona, said “a lot of my colleagues have spoken out.” Really, they just gave me a standing O! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

The reason Flake and Corker dropped out of the Senate race is very simple, they had zero chance of being elected. Now act so hurt & wounded! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2017

Trump continued to say that a Tuesday meeting with GOP senators was, with the exception of Flake and Corker, “a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!”

Trump’s comments followed a day in which Flake declared he would not be “complicit” with Trump and announced his surprise retirement, while Corker said the president “debases our nation” with constant untruths and name-calling.

