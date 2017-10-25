Trump blasts Republicans who criticized him on Twitter

WASHINGTON (KRON) —President Donald Trump is lashing out at two Republican senators who seared him with criticism.

Trump commented on Twitter Wednesday about Senators Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee. Trump says both are not running for re-election because “they had zero chance of being elected.” He adds: “Now act so hurt & wounded!”

Trump continued to say that a Tuesday meeting with GOP senators was, with the exception of Flake and Corker, “a love fest with standing ovations and great ideas for USA!”

Trump’s comments followed a day in which Flake declared he would not be “complicit” with Trump and announced his surprise retirement, while Corker said the president “debases our nation” with constant untruths and name-calling.

