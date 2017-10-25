SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Many people across the Bay Area are honoring the 42 victims who died in the deadly North Bay Firestorm.

And on Wednesday night, one of the fire victims was remembered at one of his favorite places in Santa Rosa.

Forty-year-old Mike Grabow died when the fire ripped through his Santa Rosa home.

His family held an event at the Cooperage Brewing Company, one of Mike’s favorite hangouts.

Dozens of people showed up Wednesday night to remember Mike, who was described as a fun-loving guy who loved to fish.

Grabow was just 40 years old. Family members were told that it appears Mike was lying in bed asleep when the fire tore through his home.

Wednesday night’s event at the Cooperage Brewing Company was private, but many of his friends spoke with KRON4 saying that they won’t forget Mike.

“Last text on her phone is asking if he’s alright, and there is no response, so just genuine good guy down to earth, you know, through my wife and everyone around here everyone really liked him,” Paul Sheridan said.

“He’s just a really great person. He touched a lot of people, probably the nicest man, the most genuine man I have ever met in my life,” Tyler Guillory said.

Mike’s close friends also took donations in his honor.

They plan on giving those to the Redwood Credit Union fire relief fund.

