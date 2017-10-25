MIAMI BEACH, Florida (KRON/CNN) — A fight between women in bikinis and a store owner unfolded in the middle of a busy Florida intersection–and it’s all caught on camera.

According to the store owner in the red shirt, the women in bikinis stole from him.

A witness says the owner chased the three women holding merchandise. A fight then broke out in the middle of the intersection.

The merchandise went flying through the air.

“The one young lady fell right there, right underneath the light in the middle of the street and a car almost ran her over,” witness Paul Thomas said. “And then these three girls came running past us. They came out of the store. We saw them with things with hangers still on them. Owner came running out. He chased them into the street over here.”

Two of the women attack the store owner then took off.

The owner runs across the street where he sees a police car, but nobody was inside.

A local business owner says he is not surprised because that it is an everyday event in that area.

