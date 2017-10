1 man injured in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 12:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Leeward Drive.

Responding officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects were arrested and police are working to identify a possible motive.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES