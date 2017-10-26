10-year-old boy leads police on 100 mph chase

CLEVELAND (KRON) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy led highway patrol officers on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

The boy told police he was bored and decided to go for a joyride in his mom’s car.

At times, the boy reached speeds of 100 mph.

Police said the boy’s father reported him missing around 9 a.m.

A short time later, another driver called to report the kid was being chased by someone assumed to be his mom.

Once police joined in, the youngster led police through two counties and was able to avoid troopers who tried to box him in by cutting through a ditch.

But he got stuck there when he tried to re-enter the Ohio Turnpike.

The officer said that the boy tried to spit in several troopers’ faces and kicked one in the chin as he was taken into custody.

His mom says it’s not the first time he’s done it.

She said he took her car from the driveway about ten days ago.

