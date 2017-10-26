Baby taken from Emeryville residence recovered safely

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — A two-month-old baby that was taken from an Emeryville residence was recovered safely by police Thursday.

Police sent out an alert at around 11:20 a.m. asking for the public’s help locating the baby.

Police said Keith Ruffin, the baby’s father, took the baby from his ex’s residence in the 1000 block of 47th Street after forcing his way inside.

Ruffin does not have legal custody of the child.

The officers are currently working on reuniting the baby with his mother.

Further details on the abduction were not made available.

