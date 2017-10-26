3.5-magnitude earthquake strikes near Morgan Hill

SAN MARTIN (KRON) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 struck just south of Morgan Hill Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It struck at 11:40 a.m. and was centered about 4.9 miles northeast of San Martin.

The quake also had a depth of about 4.5 miles.

