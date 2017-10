ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) NaVorro Bowman’s impact in his first game with the Raiders extended well beyond the 11 tackles and one quarterback hurry he was credited with.

While that was a season high for Bowman and matched the most by any Oakland linebacker this season, Bowman left his biggest mark in the huddle and on the sideline where he helped settle a defense that had been mostly erratic through six games.

Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. wasn’t too surprised.