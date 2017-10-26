VIDEO: Father of third grader who brought gun to San Ramon school arrested

SAN RAMON (KRON) — The father of a third grader who brought a gun to a San Ramon school has been arrested on Thursday, police said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant on the boy’s home–as well as an arrest warrant for his father. Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony O’Donnell at his San Ramon home.

The incident happened at Twin Creeks Elementary School.

According to San Ramon Valley Unified School District, on Tuesday, the student had stashed the gun in his backpack and showed it to a classmate.

The school district said the classmate told his parent about the incident, who in turn contacted school administration.

San Ramon police immediately began an investigation that ongoing.

Details were scarce on how the student obtained the gun, but it was loaded with 9mm bullets.

Officers said the gun was never brandished or used to threaten another student.

O’Donnell was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

He is facing the following charges:

PC 496(a) – Possession of Stolen Property

PC 25100(b) – Criminal Storage of a Firearm Accessible to Child

PC 273A(a) – Child Endangerment

Bail is currently set at $140,000.

The student will face appropriate disciplinary action.

