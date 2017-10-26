VIDEO: Father of third grader who brought gun to San Ramon school arrested

SAN RAMON (KRON) — The father of a third grader who brought a gun to a San Ramon school has been arrested on Thursday, police said.
Detectives obtained a search warrant on the boy’s home–as well as an arrest warrant for his father. Police arrested 30-year-old Anthony O’Donnell at his San Ramon home.
The incident happened at Twin Creeks Elementary School.
According to San Ramon Valley Unified School District, on Tuesday, the student had stashed the gun in his backpack and showed it to a classmate.
The school district said the classmate told his parent about the incident, who in turn contacted school administration.
San Ramon police immediately began an investigation that ongoing.
Details were scarce on how the student obtained the gun, but it was loaded with 9mm bullets.
Officers said the gun was never brandished or used to threaten another student.
O’Donnell was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.
He is facing the following charges:
PC 496(a) – Possession of Stolen Property
PC 25100(b) – Criminal Storage of a Firearm Accessible to Child
PC 273A(a) – Child Endangerment
Bail is currently set at $140,000.
The student will face appropriate disciplinary action.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON
- POLICE: 8-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO EAST BAY SCHOOL