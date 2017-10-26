Gerber issues statement on toxic chemicals in baby food study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Thursday, KRON4 aired an alarming story about baby food and toxic chemicals.

It not only caught the attention of a lot of parents, but KRON4 also heard from one of the biggest producers of baby food on the market.

That new study showed that out of some 500 samples of popular baby food, a high percentage showed levels of arsenic and lead.

On Thursday, Gerber officials said they want to reassure parents that the health and safety of babies is their number one priority.

All Gerber foods meet or exceed United States government standards for quality and safety.

And the company is encouraging parents to reach out to Gerber’s parents resource center if they have additional questions.

Here is the statement from Gerber:

A recent third-party report may have caused alarm about the safety of baby foods and infant formula. We want to reassure parents that the health and safety of babies is our number one priority, which is why we never compromise on the quality of our formulas and foods for babies and toddlers. All Gerber foods meet or exceed U.S. government standards for quality and safety. We also have our own strict standards and our Clean Field Farming practices that go even further. We cautiously select our suppliers with agronomic experts to ensure best agricultural practices are in place. To ensure we deliver on our mission to provide the very best for baby, our ingredients, foods and formulas are tested regularly and we work closely with our suppliers and farmers to find ways to do even better. We encourage parents to reach out to our Parents Resource Center at 1-844-796-5723 if they have additional questions.