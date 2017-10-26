HOT SPOT: Multi-vehicle accident on westbound I-80 in San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-CHP is at the scene of a six-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco.

Traffic is jammed at Fremont Street and the right lane is blocked. Tow trucks were called to clear the area, but you can expect major delays.

Interstate 80 is backed up in stretches across the span and was already crammed behind the toll plaza in Oakland.

