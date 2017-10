In wake of suspension, Marshawn Lynch practices with Oakland Tech football team

OAKLAND (KRON)–Marshawn Lynch is making use of his time following his one-game suspension.

Beastmode posted to his Instagram account, a video of him practicing with his old football team, the Oakland Tech Bulldogs.

The running back lost an appeal of his one-game suspension for coming off the sideline during a scuffle and shoving an official in last Thursday’s win over Kansas City.

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!! A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

