WILDOMAR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire sparked by a motorcycle crash in Southern California’s Cleveland National Forest has grown to 350 acres and authorities are urging people in several communities to consider leaving.
The Riverside County Fire Department says evacuation warnings Thursday cover about 300 to 500 homes in and around Wildomar and Lakeland Village.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise says a mandatory evacuation is in place for five homes on a small road in the forest.
About 500 firefighters are battling the flames.
Authorities tell the paper the blaze erupted Thursday afternoon when a dirt bike on an off-road trail hit a bump and crashed into a tree. The throttle stuck and the engine’s revving ignited leaking gasoline.
The rider had minor injuries.
