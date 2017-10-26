Man drives up to teen girls in Millbrae, harasses them

MILLBRAE (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious incidents where teen girls were approached by a man in a car as they were walking, deputies said.

The first incident happened on Wednesday at around 9 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taylor Boulevard. The man drove up to a 14-year-old girl in a golden brown minivan.

The second incident also happened on Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. on East Hillcrest Boulevard just east of El Camino Real. The man drove up to a 13-year-old girl in a silver Mini Cooper, with black and white checkers on the side of the car.

In both incidents, the man tried to have a conversation with the girls. The girls ignore the suspect and walk away, deputies said.

Officers have increased patrols in the area but cannot find the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who’s about 20 to 25 years old.

