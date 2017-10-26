Man inappropriately touches himself in downtown Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — A college student says a man inappropriately touched himself in front of her in downtown Berkeley.

It happened on Tuesday near the corner of Center Street and Martin Luther King Way at around 4:45 p.m. That is right near MLK Jr. Civic Center Park.

A student at Berkeley City College says a man walked towards her car as she was parking.

She said she was scared and stayed in the car.

That is when the man exposed himself and began touching himself inappropriately.

She took this picture and quickly drove away.

Here is the full statement from police:

The Berkeley Police is investigating a report of Indecent Exposure which occurred on October 24, 2017 at approximately 4:45pm. The female adult Berkeley City College student was parking her car on the 1900 block of Center Street when she observed a suspicious man approaching her vehicle. Uncertain as to his intentions, she remained in the car. She stated that he began to pace in front of her car while still staring at her. The victim became frightened and started her car when the suspect exposed himself to her and began masturbating. The victim quickly took a picture of the suspect before driving away. The suspect appears to be a black male adult, black hair, brown eyes, 40s, unkempt, wearing black pants over orange sweatpants, a blue Cal sweatshirt, and a green canvas jacket. He is believed to frequent the Berkeley down town and south campus areas. Community members who see him are encouraged to call the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

