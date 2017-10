SAN LORENZO (KRON)–The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can find a missing 19-year-old out of San Lorenzo.

According to sheriffs, Jan Lactawen was last seen on Sunday around 11:00 a.m. at his home.

Family and friends are worried about him and think he might have traveled to San Francisco.

Lactawen is 5’7″ tall, brown eyes, black hair, 110-pounds.

If anyone locates him, please contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at (510)667-7721.

