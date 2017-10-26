NAPA (KRON) — As the North Bay recovers from weeks of wildfires and traumatic evacuations, local leaders boarded the Napa Valley Wine Train together.

The message is that Napa Valley is still open for business. North Bay mayors from cities impacted by the wildfires boarded the train.

Napa County supervisors and state senator Bill Dodd all jumped on the Napa Valley Wine Train, with other guests for a stroll through the valley.

Some of the charred hills are a reminder of how rough it’s been for this area the past two and a half weeks.

But miles of healthy vineyards, there is a sign that the valley is still alive and well.

“Air quality has returned too. It’s beautiful, pristine state,” Yountville Mayor John Dunbar said. “We are still in the middle of harvest season and so everything the people come to enjoy in the Napa Valley Wine Country is available to them.”

Napa Mayor Jill Techel says no homes were lost in her city.

Wineries are still up and running and she says visitors should feel safe vacationing here.

“A lot of people, when they saw the fires, they canceled their reservations,” Techel said. “A lot of them from back east aren’t coming. And so, we want to get the message out that this is actually a great time to visit Napa. You can get into restaurants that you normally can’t get into. You wake up on Saturday, it’s going to be gorgeous–get in the car, come on up.”

As fire victims rebound from losing their homes, many are returning to work, depending on tourism to stabilize the local economy in what is typically the Napa Valley’s busiest time of the year.

“There’s so many people that work every single day in our restaurants, our hotels, wineries that are waiting to serve the people of the Bay Area and the people of the state, and frankly, our country and the rest of the world,” state senator Bill Dodd said.

By helping yourself to a wine country getaway, you’ll also be helping the people working to revive the Napa Valley.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES