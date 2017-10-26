Oakland bartender charged in fatal baseball bat beating of homeless man

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a bartender at an upscale Oakland restaurant has been charged in the baseball bat killing of a homeless man outside the business.
The East Bay Times reports Thursday that 29-year-old Juan Espino, of Oakland, was charged with murder Wednesday in the killing of 42-year-old Cooky York.
Authorities say York was panhandling aggressively outside Flora, a popular restaurant and bar at Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood, when Espino confronted him Sunday afternoon.
Officials say that when York started walking away, Espino got the bat, ran after him and hit him in the back of the head. York later died at a hospital.
Authorities said the two men did not know each other.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON
- POLICE: 8-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO EAST BAY SCHOOL