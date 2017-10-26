Police: 28-year-old man arrested for bringing gun onto Foothill College campus

LOS ALTOS HILLS (KRON) — A 28-year-old man was arrested for bringing a gun onto the Foothill College campus in Los Altos Hills on Thursday, police said.

Police say the man brought a “concealable” firearm onto the campus. Marijuana was also found in the suspect’s car, police said.

He has been booked into the San Jose Main Jail.

