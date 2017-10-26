LOS ALTOS HILLS (KRON) — A 28-year-old man was arrested for bringing a gun onto the Foothill College campus in Los Altos Hills on Thursday, police said.

Police say the man brought a “concealable” firearm onto the campus. Marijuana was also found in the suspect’s car, police said.

He has been booked into the San Jose Main Jail.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

ARREST: 28YO male 626.9PC Firearm on Campus, 25400PC Concealable Firearm & 23222VC Marij in Vehicle. Booked Main Jail, SJ. Case# 1710-00395 — Foothill-DeAnza PD (@FHDA_Police) October 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES