Police: Maryland mother abandons 9 kids in van during freezing cold



MARYLAND (KRON)– Authorities charged a Maryland mother with child neglect after she allegedly abandoned her 10 children in the bitter cold.

Police said it happened a week before Christmas. It took 10 months to file charges because of the delicate process of interviewing children. The youngest child was just 1 years old.

Sherri Marshall,36, was driving her 10 kids down the Capital Beltway, when here 12-year-old son mouthed off, police said.

Marshall allegedly deserted him on the side of the interstate. Minutes later her Dodge mini-van ran out of gas. For 36 hours, Marshall and her 9 remaining kids lived out of the van with temperatures as low as 20 degrees.

One morning, the nine siblings woke up and their mother was gone.

Court records show the kids scrounged through the van for spare change and headed to a nearby gas station to buy cookies, juice, and diapers.

Once that ran out, the kids walked to a restaurant where staff fed them and called the police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES