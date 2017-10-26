VIDEO: Police on the hunt for violent Berkeley road rage suspect

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect in connection with a road rage incident in Berkeley.

The incident happened last Thursday on Ashby Avenue.

The victim says he was driving when his passenger yelled at a Mercedes driver for driving recklessly.

When the cars stopped in traffic, the Mercedes driver got out his car and attacked the couple in the other vehicle.

The victims, 36 and 39 years old, got out of their car, and they all started arguing.

At one point, police say the suspect got back in his Mercedes, driving it into one of the victims.

The passenger was punched in the face and the driver was hit with the car.

The passenger also told KRON4 the suspect hurled anti-gay slurs at them throughout the incident.

No one was seriously injured.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, and battery.

Here is the full statement from police:

On 10/19/2017 at approximately 5:00pm, the Berkeley Police responded to a reported incident of road rage on Ashby Avenue. The victim told police that he and his passenger were driving eastbound on Ashby when his passenger yelled at the driver of a white Mercedes who was driving erratically. When the victim’s car stopped in traffic on the 2600 block, the driver of the Mercedes stopped next to them, exited his car and approached the passenger side. The suspect then began punching the passenger through the open window. The occupants of both cars exited their vehicles and a heated argument ensued. At some point, the suspect got back into his car and the victim attempted to stop him from leaving by standing in front of his car. The suspect pulled his car forward knocking the victim to the ground causing minor, non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled eastbound on Ashby Avenue. The incident was recorded by the occupants of a car which was stopped directly behind the suspect’s in traffic. In the video, the suspect appears to be a white male adult, 45-50 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, heavy build, and a slightly graying goatee wearing a plaid shirt and jeans. The suspect vehicle was described as a new model, white Mercedes CLS 63 with black and white dealer plates (see attached photos). The suspect is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Battery. Community members who recognize the man pictured here are encouraged to call the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at (510) 981-5741.

