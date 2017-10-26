Police: Third grader brings gun to San Ramon school

SAN RAMON (KRON)–The San Ramon Police Department launched an investigation on Wednesday after a third-grade student was accused of bringing a gun to school.

According to San Ramon Valley Unified School District, on Tuesday the student had stashed the gun in his backpack and showed it to a classmate.

The school district said the classmate told his parent about the incident, who in turn contacted school administration.

San Ramon police immediately began an investigation that ongoing.

Details are scarce on how the student obtained the gun or whether it was loaded or not at school.

Officers said the gun was never brandished or used to threaten another student. The student will face appropriate disciplinary action.

