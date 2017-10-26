Reid commits to new role despite no commitment from 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Eric Reid had some initial hesitation when he was first told that the San Francisco 49ers planned to move the longtime safety to linebacker.

After trying the new position out for more than a week now, Reid is ready to commit to the new role with enthusiasm even if the 49ers aren’t ready to show the same kind of commitment to Reid.

“I had some questions at first about it but I think now I’m really embracing it,” Reid said Thursday. “I’ve been at the position for a week. I think I’m starting to pick it up. I’m looking forward to learning and getting better.”