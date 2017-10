WOODSIDE (KRON) — A report of a man with a gun has prompted a lockdown at Woodside Elementary School on Thursday, police said.

The armed man was seen in the creek behind the school, according to reports.

The school is on lockdown.

The suspect is described as a man in a white jumpsuit.

