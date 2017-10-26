49ers and police unions pledge to create a “Safer America”

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The San Francisco 49ers and multiple law enforcement agencies agree help create a safer America.

The San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Police Officers’ Association, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and other major law enforcement unions from across the country will come together to sign a “Pledge for a More Understanding and Safer America.”

The pledge comes after the deadly massacre in Las Vegas. The team believes there is a greater need for officers and the communities they serve to have interactions grounded in mutual respect.

All those involved are also pledging to advocate for legislation banning “bump stocks” and any other mechanism that allows a semi-automation to convert into an automatic weapon.

