San Francisco is Forbes’ coolest city in America

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 18: A view of San Francisco's famed Painted Ladies victorian houses on February 18, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco took the top spot on the 2017 edition of Forbes’ America’s Coolest Cities list.

Forbes cited the city’s restaurants, museums, sports teams (Golden State Warriors) and stunning hiking views for some of the reasons why.

“San Francisco is crushing it,” says Bert Sperling, founder of Sperling’s Best Places, Forbes’ partner on this semi-annual list. “It is very tough to deny that looking at what the readers and users have said they are looking for seems to be San Francisco.”

The list also gave credit to the city’s reliable mass transit, strong biking culture and an abundance of recreational options like sporting events, parks and zoos.

Here are Forbes’ top 10 coolest cities:

1. San Francisco
2. Seattle
3. San Diego
4. New Orleans
5. Portland
6. San Jose
7. Los Angeles
8. New York
9. Boston
10. Denver

