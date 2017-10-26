Starbucks rolls out Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween

TAMPA (WFLA) — Starbucks has released its latest creepy Halloween creation ahead of the holiday next week.

The new Zombie Frappuccino is available in participating stores across the country starting Thursday. It will only be available until Halloween, or while supplies last.

The green base of the Frappuccino is caramel apple flavored. The drink is topped off with red mocha drizzle and pink whipped cream “brains.”

“We thought about what you’d serve at a Halloween party, and we settled on dipped caramel apples,” said Jennica Robinson of the Starbucks beverage development team. “It has a tart

green apple favor balanced with a smooth, sweet caramel.”

The calorie count on the Zombie Frappuccino isn’t too terrifying, either. A grande frapp made with whole milk is 290 calories. It has 54 grams of sugar and 5 grams of total fat. You can read more of the nutrition facts on the Starbucks website.

The Zombie Frappuccino is the latest Halloween-themed creation from Starbucks. In 2014, the chain released the Franken Frappuccino. The Frappula Frappuccino was then featured in 2015 and 2016.

“When brainstorming a new Frappuccino flavor for this Halloween, we started by thinking about a Halloween party and monster mash,” Robinson said. “We had already invited Frankenstein and vampires to the party, so we came up with another monster that could join the bash.”

