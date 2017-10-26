Student with gun on campus prompts lockdown at Milpitas High School

MILPITAS (KRON) — A student at Milpitas High School was taken into custody Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun school, according to police.

The school, located at 1285 Escuela Parkway, was placed on lockdown, police said on Twitter at around 1 p.m.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The student was quickly taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

At around 3 p.m., the school was placed on lockdown for a second time after police received a report of a second student on campus with a gun.

Police said the student was contacted off campus and the lockdown was lifted at around 3:30 p.m.

The incidents are currently under investigation.

