Tank-talk motivates Bills in preparing to host Raiders

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams (95) and wide receiver Zay Jones (11) exit the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Kyle Williams’ comments were usually greeted with skepticism whenever the Bills veteran defensive tackle suggested seeing no reason preventing the team from being competitive despite a drastic offseason roster purge. Few are rolling their eyes these days with the Bills showing resolve in overcoming a thinly experience roster and getting off to a 4-2 start. The Oakland Raiders take on the Bills on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Try reminding Jerry Hughes how the Bills were supposed to be tanking in light of how deep their offseason roster purge had become last summer, and Buffalo’s top pass-rusher will shake his head in disgust.

“That certainly did (tick) us off,” Hughes said Thursday, recalling the overriding response after Buffalo traded receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby in separate deals on Aug. 11.

“Just to hear the outside noise, people who don’t really know this team, don’t really know us as individuals, and they were already calling our season a tank.”

