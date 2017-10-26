Tank-talk motivates Bills in preparing to host Raiders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Try reminding Jerry Hughes how the Bills were supposed to be tanking in light of how deep their offseason roster purge had become last summer, and Buffalo’s top pass-rusher will shake his head in disgust.

“That certainly did (tick) us off,” Hughes said Thursday, recalling the overriding response after Buffalo traded receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby in separate deals on Aug. 11.

“Just to hear the outside noise, people who don’t really know this team, don’t really know us as individuals, and they were already calling our season a tank.”