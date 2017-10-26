Toxic levels of lead found in water at 3 San Francisco public schools

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elevated levels of lead were found in the water at three San Francisco public schools, according to the district.
In early October, a California law went into effect that requires lead testing in all state public school.
Of the 72 schools tested, West Portal Elementary, Malcolm X Elementary and San Francisco International High School had one or more fixtures “with actionable lead levels.”
The district said the water itself isn’t bad, but the problem is with certain pipes.
The pipes where toxic levels of lead were detected have all been shut down. The district notified parents of the discovery and schools will provide bottled water to students.
Lead exposure in kids can impact brain development and the nervous system.
