Trump toughens H-1B visa renewal process

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The Trump administration is making it harder to renew H-1B visas, according to CNNMoney.

The H-1B is a popular visa pathway for highly skilled foreign workers seeking employment in the United States.

It can be renewed every three years.

This week, immigration officers were advised to give extension requests the same amount of “scrutiny” as first-time applications.

President Donald Trump has eyed the program for reform and criticized employers abusing the program.

The new policy is meant to help protect American workers.

Critics argue that it aims to limit foreign workers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES