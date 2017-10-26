PIEDMONT (KRON) — An East Bay high school is standing by its decision to reinstate a teacher after an investigation confirmed inappropriate conduct with students.

That is according to the superintendent of Piedmont Unified School District.

District officials say the reason the teacher is keeping his job is because the conduct was not criminal.

“We found that the teacher, inappropriate unprofessional conduct for sure,” superintendent Randall Booker said.

Booker said no sexual misconduct was involved.

“No. I want to be very clear that this isn’t a crime,” Booker said. “We reported all of this to the police department.”

Five recent Piedmont High School graduates reported the incidents, which occurred last school year.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave in September but has since been reinstated.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES