SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Hundreds of people gathered in Santa Rosa to discuss how and when they can start cleaning up.

A lot of people went home even more confused and frustrated after a meeting in the city. Many of them lost everything and want to start moving towards rebuilding as quickly as possible.

But the process is going very slowly for most people. Some have been told that they won’t have to pay for the cleanup.

But they don’t know how to go about getting that process started.

There were representatives from the governor’s Office of Emergency Management and the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

But it appeared there were more questions than the representatives could answer.

People were told to write their questions on the tables so the experts could get them answered at a future date. That frustrated people even more.

Hundreds, if not thousands of people, showed up for help and instead went home with packets.

They want to know who would do the cleanup, when could they do it, and would it come out of pocket?

But many people went home feeling still unsure about how to move forward.

“This is the third meeting I’ve been to,” resident Kevin Foster said. “We are trying to get answers, but people are being directed to tables. They are not answering questions. And it’s a little bit frustrating frankly for a lot of people in this area. I understand they are getting information. It’s a slow process. The concern is, is this going to take a year, six months, one month? Those answers we haven’t been given yet.”

“There is a lot of misinformation about the debris removal, and we were hoping to be able to get some facts so we can make a good decision for us,” Jennafer Carlin Rossett said.

“Agencies involved that seem to be working well together are out here to remove the debris at no cost to homeowners. But the details on that are a bit uncertain. Are we going to be bumping up against our Category A coverage for insurance and what bucket of funds is this coming from? Are we on the hook for anything?” Paul Rossett added.

For many people, it’s looking like a long road to recovery and a lot of bureaucracy on the way there.

