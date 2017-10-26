LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — There’s a lot happening this Halloween weekend, and for those wishing to celebrate in Tahoe, Mt. Rose ski resort will be open Friday to kick off the 2017 to 2018 winter season.

For those wanting to hit the slopes, Mt. Rose will be open for skiing and snowboarding this weekend.

This is the first resort to open in the Lake Tahoe area for the winter season.

Mt. Rose’s elevation is higher than 8,200 feet.

That’s the highest base area elevation in Tahoe

Within the last week, overnight temperatures have been cold enough to allow the snow-making team to get the resort ready for an early opening.

The director of marketing says they were able to maximize the efficiency of the snowmaking system and stockpile enough snow so that they could provide guests with access to one trail. That way they can get back on their skis and snowboards.

Mt. Rose will offer access to one beginner ski trail accessed by the Wizard Chairlift from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days.

Keep in mind that equipment rentals and ski lessons will not be offered this weekend. However, guests will be able to pick up season leases and buy season passes.

As for prices, lift tickets are $20 for guests 16 and older, and $10 for children 15 and under.

After this weekend, Mt. Rose will resume lift operations and open additional terrain as weather and conditions permit.

