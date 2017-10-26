WATCH: 3-year-old who stood 2 hours for fallen officer’s procession gets toy police car



FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) — A sheriff’s office in Georgia is recognizing and honoring a little boy who stood for hours for the procession of a fallen officer.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, 3-year-old Cohen stood for more than two hours during the procession honoring Detective Kristen Hearne. Hearne was shot and killed last month while investigating a stolen car.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office wanted to recognize Cohen for his show of support and love by gifting him with his very own toy police car.

The Power Wheels is custom-built to look like a police SUV featuring the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office symbol. The windshield is decorated with the name “Deputy Cohen.”

Cohen wore his own police uniform when he showed up to the sheriff’s office to receive the gift and meet the deputies.

The sheriff’s office also posted a video of Cohen reciting the pledge of allegiance during his visit.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES