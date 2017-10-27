OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 has learned that six schools in the Oakland Unified School District had elevated levels of lead in their water.

The district tells us the problem has been fixed.

It tested 48 different locations and six were over the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The schools are Brookfield, Burckhalter, Fruitvale, Glenview at Santa Fe, Joaquin Miller, and Thornhill.

The school district says it’s going to do more testing at each site.

Here is the full statement from the district:

We are committed to ensuring safe, healthy environments for students and staff. In September, some of our schools requested testing after learning of lead in water at McClymonds High School. We immediately began testing consumable water at those sites and continue to extend our efforts Districtwide. Additionally, as part of a statewide program administered through EBMUD, we will conduct further testing at all sites. This is yet to be scheduled. We regret that as we began proactively testing, we were more focused on the process and remediation than on communicating our progress. We have since strengthened our protocol to ensure all of our efforts are transparent and timely. Please see our website ousd.org/waterquality for continued updates. To date, 48 sites have been tested. Of those, elevated levels of lead (greater than 15 ppb per the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency) were found at isolated water sources at 6 District run schools: Brookfield, Burckhalter, Fruitvale, Glenview at Santa Fe, Joaquin Miller and Thornhill. All sites where elevated levels were found have been remediated. “I acknowledge that we let our families and staff down by a lack of communications about our proactive testing efforts,” said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. “But I stand by our decision to test the drinking water at all of our schools. We are committed to doing what it takes to address this public health issue for the wellbeing of students and staff.”