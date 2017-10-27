Bill Gates dethroned as ‘richest man’ in world

(KRON/CNN) — Step aside, Bill Gates–there’s a new richest man in the world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos toppled gates for the title after his company’s stock jumped 13.5 percent on Friday.

With 80 million shares in his portfolio, Bezos made more than $10 billion in a single day.

His net worth is now more than $90 billion.

But Gates shouldn’t feel too bad.

He made about $600 million Friday as Microsoft stock surged 7 percent.

This isn’t the first time Bezos eclipsed Microsoft’s founder.

Amazon has been on a tear all this year.

It bought grocery giant Whole Foods and then pitted hundreds of cities against each other in a competitive bid for its second corporate headquarters.

