Cal Fire: Bear Fire in Santa Cruz 100% contained

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — The Bear Fire burning in the Santa Cruz mountains is 100 percent contained, Cal Fire announced Thursday night.

Firefighters plan on shifting to patrol status for the next few days to monitor the wildfire that burned 391 acres.

The fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the area of Bear Creek Canyon Rd. and Deer Creek Rd. in unincorporated Boulder Creek, forcing evacuations and road closures.

A firefighter was injured battling the fire, and six structures were destroyed.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

