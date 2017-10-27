CNN: First charges filed in Trump-Russia collusion investigation

By and Published:
Robert Mueller
FILE - In an Aug. 21, 2013 file photo, outgoing FBI director Robert Mueller speaks during an interview at FBI headquarters, in Washington.Muller, the special counsel investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia’s government has taken over a separate criminal probe involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and may expand his inquiry to investigate the roles of the attorney general and deputy attorney general in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, The Associated Press has learned.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

 

WASHINGTON (KRON) — The first charges have been filed in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, according to CNN.

In the CNN exclusive, a federal grand jury on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation, which is led by special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN sources say.

The charges are still sealed.

Anyone charged could be taken into custody as soon as Monday.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s