CNN: First charges filed in Trump-Russia collusion investigation

WASHINGTON (KRON) — The first charges have been filed in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, according to CNN.

In the CNN exclusive, a federal grand jury on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation, which is led by special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN sources say.

The charges are still sealed.

Anyone charged could be taken into custody as soon as Monday.

Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

