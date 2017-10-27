CNN: First charges filed in Trump-Russia collusion investigation

WASHINGTON (KRON) — The first charges have been filed in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, according to CNN.
In the CNN exclusive, a federal grand jury on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation, which is led by special counsel Robert Mueller, CNN sources say.
The charges are still sealed.
Anyone charged could be taken into custody as soon as Monday.
Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
- SUSPECT SKETCHES, 911 CALL RELEASED IN SHERRI PAPINI KIDNAPPING
- 3 MEN ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE KILLING, ACCUSED OF TARGETING BROTHELS
- 3 SF PUBLIC SCHOOLS SHOW HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- OFFICER TAKES KID TO MCDONALDS ON BDAY AFTER NO ONE PICKS HIM UP
- FEMALE GANG MEMBER’S ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL
- TEEN TO BE TRIED AS ADULT IN MURDER OF 8-YEAR-OLD MADDY MIDDLETON
- POLICE: 8-YEAR-OLD BRINGS GUN TO EAST BAY SCHOOL