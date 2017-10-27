Draymond Green responds to NFL owner using player-inmate analogy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It seems the NBA and NFL are linked now more than ever when it comes to politics, and pro athletes are standing up for one another regardless of what sport they play.

Friday morning Warriors star Draymond Green strengthened that connection when he responded to a controversial comment made by an NFL owner, in which he compared players to prison inmates.

Houston Texans owner Robert McNair was quoted in an ESPN the Magazine article saying, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

The words were spoken during a meeting of NFL owners over what to do about players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

The article quoting McNair was posted online at 3:45 a.m. Friday. Before 8:00 a.m., McNair issued an apology stating, in part, “I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally.”

Here is the full statement, posted on Twitter by the Texans PR.

Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXdwKZ4y4x — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 27, 2017

Draymond Green was quick to respond.

On Instagram, Green posted a picture of the original article saying the statement was “very Donald Sterling-esque.”

He’s referring to the former Los Angeles Clippers owner, who has been accused of making racially charged comments in the past.

Green went on to say, “Inmates? For starters, let’s stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman. To be owned by someone just sets a bad precedent to start.”

McNair is also a multimillion-dollar Trump campaign contributor.

In the past few months, Trump has caused quite a stir in pro sports, with his comments on NFL players who don’t stand for the anthem and by retracting the Warriors White House invitation.

