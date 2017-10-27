Henry Wofford is the host of KRON 4’s Red and Gold Zone and has a strong passion for sports, writing, storytelling and enjoys interacting with the community. He considers himself blessed to have a career as a Sports Journalist which allows him to get the most out of those traits. The 1991 Edison High School (Stockton, CA) Graduate has worked in California, Indiana, Michigan and Nevada. Wofford has covered sports in many prominent roles at Comcast Sportsnet Bay Area (San Francisco, 2010-2017), WTHR 13 (Indianapolis, 2005-2010), WZZM 13 (Grand Rapids, MI 2002-2005) and KOLO 8 (Reno, NV 2000-2002).

The Stockton native has reported on multiple major sporting events and World Championship teams. He covered the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 and 2016 NBA Finals, the Detroit Pistons in the 2003 and 2004 Finals, and the Indianapolis Colts, who won Super Bowl XLI in 2007. During his four years in Indiana, Wofford’s reporting assignments included the Indianapolis 500, NCAA Final Four, USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, USA Swimming National Championships, NHRA U.S. Nationals and NASCAR Brickyard 400.

After returning to his home state and joining Comcast Sportsnet Bay Area in 2010, Henry hosted several shows including Sportsnet Central, Raiders Post Game Live, Raiders Press Conference Live, A’s Pre and Post Game Live, Warriors Pre and Post Game Live and Race Week. Also he has hosted Radio Sports Talk shows on KNBR 1050 The Sports Leader and 95.7 The Game.

Giving back to the community is extremely important to Henry. His goal is to motivate others and convince them to follow their dreams. He’s a man who is rarely lost for words and enjoys public speaking. Henry has given motivational speeches to thousands of students and adults. Also, he was a volunteer basketball coach for the YMCA for seven years in Michigan and Indiana. Henry and his wife Yasmin, who he met at UC Davis and married in 1998, are proud parents of their two sons, Cyrus and Emet. Wofford says, the greatest job in the world is being a father.

Wofford’s broadcasting accolades include the Society of Professional Journalist 1st Place Awards for Best Sports Feature and Best Sports In-Depth Reporting, Michigan Associated Press Awards for Best Sportscast and Best Weekly Sports Show, and a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy for team coverage of the NBA Champions, Golden State Warriors, 2015 Victory Parade. In 2016, Wofford received an Emmy Nomination for Northern California Sports Anchor/Reporter of the Year.

Henry earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology at UC Davis (1996) and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from San Jose State (2000).

Wofford comes from a large and loving family, which he credits for his success.