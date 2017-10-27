HIV-positive school aide accused of sexual assaulting dozens of children

WALDORF, Md. (WFLA) – A former Maryland teacher’s aide and track coach, who is HIV positive, faces a litany charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of underage students over the course of two years, and recording the abuse on video, CNN reports.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf was charged with 206 counts including sex offenses, filming child pornography, sex abuse of a minor and assault, among others, according to an indictment.

Authorities say the latest indictment covers 28 identified alleged victims and 14 unidentified alleged victims. The state is not aware of any alleged victims testing positive for HIV, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

After a six-month investigation, he was charged with assaulting at least seven boys, most of which were in middle school.

He was fired from his roles as an instructional assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and as a track coach at La Plata High School late in 2016 when the investigation began.

“To our parents and our community who put their faith and trust in us to safeguard our children, I apologize on behalf of Charles County Public Schools,” Charles County Schools Superintendent Kimberly A. Hill said in a statement. “Student safety is job one, and clearly we have work to do to ensure that this will never happen again.”

Bell began working for the school system in 2014.

He is now being held without bond and is scheduled for trial in January.

