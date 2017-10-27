Large waves prompt hazardous beach warning this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Expect great weather this weekend, with high temperatures luring more people out toward the beach.

But be warned–there is a hazardous beach advisory you should know about.

Forecasters expect large waves, increasing the risk of rip currents and sneaker waves along the beaches from San Francisco south to Monterey Bay.

The warning is in effect now through Sunday evening.

So, if you are headed that direction, the best advice is to stay out of the ocean.

Stay a safe distance from the waves and never turn your back to the water.

Beach Hazards extended through Sun. Swells to peak late Sat morn through evening 6 to 10 ft 18-21 sec, breakers 15 to 20 ft possible#cawx pic.twitter.com/5I952Fg8gt — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2017

