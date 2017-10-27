Man arrested for looting suspected of starting Bear Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) — Authorities believe a man arrested for looting during the Bear Fire in the Santa Cruz Mountains is to blame for starting the fire.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 54-year-old Marlon Dale Coy, of Boulder Creek, is suspected of ignited the fire that burned 391 acres, destroyed six structures and injured multiple firefighters.

The fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the area of Bear Creek Canyon Rd. and Deer Creek Rd. in unincorporated Boulder Creek, forcing evacuations and road closures.

Deputies arrested Coy on Oct. 17 for allegedly stealing from evacuated homes in the 19000 block of Hidden Springs Lane.

Coy is currently at the Santa Cruz Main Jail.

Cal Fire fully contained the Bear Fire Friday morning.

